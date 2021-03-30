Why do women have to needlessly lose organs?

Dr Kori* was sweating a river under his surgical scrubs. He could feel the trickle making its way down his back. The beads on his forehead were coalescing into little rivulets that were threatening to run into his eyes.

What started as an easy day for Dr Kori at the hospital was quickly heading south. He ran a small mission hospital in a remote village in Northern Kenya that was the sole facility around with an operating theatre. This meant that several times, he was fielding emergencies from the surrounding facilities, especially in maternity.

Dr Kori finished his morning ward rounds at 11 o’clock before heading to the outpatient department. He knew several of his patients by name and was always happy when they turned up for their appointments. This meant that he was doing well in fostering adherence to treatment by building trust in the hospital care system.

On this Friday, Dr Kori had been invited to referee a football match by the local youth. He had a quick lunch at his desk after clinic and headed out. He passed by the maternity ward and found the midwives at their desk catching up on village gossip. The unit was quiet as the patients had all delivered safely. He went out knowing he was not needed for a while.

He did not bother to tell anyone where he was going. They were all aware. He walked out of the gate, crossed the road and jogged along a narrow path that opened onto a vast field. Everyone was already there warming up, with fans lining the edge of the field.

Two hours later, while the winning team celebrated loudly on the grass, Dr Kori saw the hospital security officer running towards him, gesticulating wildly. He immediately disengaged from the crowd and met him. Kiptum* announced that the good doctor was needed at the hospital immediately.

Dr Kori outran Kiptum on the way back and headed straight to the maternity unit. There was a flurry of activity in the unit as the midwives brought him up to speed. Noruni* was a 16-year-old girl who had delivered earlier that afternoon at home. She was then noted to bleed heavily and the traditional birth attendant had quickly escorted her to the hospital for help. She remained outside, pacing the hospital corridors with Noruni’s family, deeply anxious about her state.

After a quick evaluation, Noruni was wheeled to surgery. Dr Kori was devastated that at only 16, Noruni was already a mother and that she may never be able to bear any more children. Her uterus had deeply betrayed her. It just would not contract. It bled out mercilessly while the team tried everything to coerce it into submission. Dr Kori had to take the painful decision to remove the wayward organ to save her life.

The village wept for Noruni while the newborn was treated with amazing reverence. He represented her entire generation. Dr Kori knew he had done the only thing left to save Noruni, but that did not blunt the pain of knowing what she had lost, especially coming from a community that valued many children.

Decades later, Dr Kori, now a specialist gynaecologist, sits in the clinic across Martha*, a 45-year-old lady, seeking care. She had undergone surgery a year before because of uterine fibroids and a small ovarian cyst. Dr Kori looked through her medical reports and remained unconvinced that Martha needed such drastic surgery in the first place.

Though Martha is not interested in having any more children at her age, her fibroids were small and according to Martha, they were neither painful nor causing her to bleed heavily. Further, the lab reported that the ovarian cyst was not cancerous,

Martha now needs hormone replacement therapy to relieve her symptoms. She regrets consenting to surgery before understanding the full implication. She may have no desire for child bearing but the surgery put her into the post-menopausal state quite abruptly. This resulted in the hot sweats, insomnia, mood swings and loss of energy.

Dr Kori explained to Martha that her female reproductive hormones naturally protected her against osteoporosis and hence served to prevent unnecessary fractures in the future. In addition, the hormones also played an important role in protection against cardiovascular disease, a function that hormone replacement therapy would not quite be able to achieve. This function is even more important to Martha who has a family history of cardiovascular disease.

Martha’s case is not unique. Many women undergo surgery with loss of their reproductive organs without adequate information. The repercussions are rarely addressed as they take place over time and the patients are unaware of them. The women must be given full information before taking the decision, with a clear risk versus benefit analysis and avoidance of fear-mongering. The alternative treatment must also be clearly outlined and the woman allowed to make a choice without undue influence.

Just because women’s bodies are unique enough to permit life to go on after doing away with an entire body system does not mean we should be casual about it. A good surgeon always knows when to cut but a great surgeon knows when to NOT cut.