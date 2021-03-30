Why do women have to needlessly lose organs?

HM 3003 Lady with back pain

Many women undergo surgery with loss of their reproductive organs without adequate information.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • The alternative treatment must also be clearly outlined and the woman allowed to make a choice without undue influence.
  • A good surgeon always knows when to cut but a great surgeon knows when to NOT cut.

Dr Kori* was sweating a river under his surgical scrubs. He could feel the trickle making its way down his back. The beads on his forehead were coalescing into little rivulets that were threatening to run into his eyes.

