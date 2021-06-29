Who is Abdala? Details of new Covid jab

Abdala. This is how Cuba christened her most promising Covid-19 vaccine.

It was the death of Dr Gustavo Sierra, one of Cuba’s most prominent scientists, and the deaths of children and pregnant women from Covid-19 in recent weeks that heightened the pressure for this life-saving vaccine.

The triple-shot jab last week completed her last phase of clinical trials with impressive results, a 92.3 per cent efficacy rate.

The threshold required for approval by regulators worldwide is 50 per cent, which means Abdala is almost as effective as Pfizer–BioNTech’s 95 per cent.

The good news came from state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma, which oversees Finlay, the manufacturer of Soberana 2, a second of five Cuban coronavirus vaccines and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the producer of Abdala.

This was just days after the government said Soberana 2 had proved 62 per cent effective with just two of its three doses.

“Hit by the pandemic, our scientists at the Finlay Institute and Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology have risen above all the obstacles and given us two very effective vaccines,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.

Unknown to many, Abdala is named after a poem by independence hero José Martí, which captures the largest Caribbean island’s political and economic strategy to focus on cheaper homegrown health solutions amid challenges created by the long-standing US embargo, according to medical historians.

The country’s long tradition of vaccine production, a strong and renowned biotech industry, government goodwill coupled up with the sheer hardwork and dedication of many scientists propelled her to become the first country in Latin America to produce a Covid-19 vaccine.

Risky Bet

Last year, the Communist-run country decided not to import foreign vaccines but rely on its own though many experts termed it a risky bet.

Despite a surge in infections, it was jut but a leap of faith in producing her own Covid-19 vaccines that now put Cuba in a position showcase her scientific prowess that will enable the island to immensely contribute to the global Covid-19 vaccine basket.

In 2020, the country had just over 12,200 Covid-19 cases but has surpassed the 150,000-mark so far this year.

Since the start of the pandemic, Cuba has registered 175,300 cases, 164,212 recoveries and 1,209 deaths as of last week, according to the World Health Organization.

Despite the fact that the numbers remain low by Latin American standards, daily case counts soared to about 1,000 in the past two months as more tourists arrived after the island reopened her borders in November.

Cuban health officials began inoculating people with the Soberana 2 and Abdala vaccines even before the shots were approved by the local drug authority due to concerns over the arrival of a coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa.

They prioritised high-transmission areas like Havana.

“We decided to start vaccinating people where transmission rates are higher because the risks are also increasing,” Health Minister José Angel Miranda said in an official video address at the recently concluded 74th World Health Assembly.

“The benefits of this intervention outweigh the risks,” he said, adding that over one million people have received at least one shot of the vaccines. He estimated that about 70 per cent of Cuba’s population could be vaccinated by the end of August.

Revenue source

The island is using Abdala to bail out some of her neighbours hard hit by coronavirus.

Several countries such as Argentina, Jamaica, Mexico, Vietnam and Venezuela expressed interest in buying Cuba’s vaccines while Iran started producing Soberana 2 earlier this year as part of late-phase clinical trials.

Some geopolitical experts observe that Cuba is rushing to get ahead of the virus as it needs to jump-start its economy and revive tourism, a major source of revenue for the embattled island.

According to The Lancet , it is Cuba that has rushed to the aid of a collapsed healthcare system in Venezuela, once considered a rich oil-producing nation now badly hit by the pandemic. Venezuela is incapable of responding to the ever-increasing number of patients who require hospitalisation.

Healthcare personnel have been substantially affected by the epidemic, leading to the highest lethality reported in the Americas.

The Cuban government has, however, not provided data on Abdala.

On Cuba’s Health ministry’s trial registry system, it says that Abdala is protein-based, in which a type of protein located on the virus “spike” is used to induce neutralising antibodies thereby teaching the immune system to fight off the virus.

Last year WHO set up a Covid-19 vaccine tracking to compile detailed information about each candidate in the development by closely monitoring its progress as part of an effort by the global scientific community to share data and to facilitate approvals at a global level.

Cuba is listed with three Soberana jabs — 01, 02 and Plus — and Abdala but the WHO table says: “Awaiting information on strategy and timelines for submission.”