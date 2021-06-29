Who is Abdala? Details of new Covid jab

Since the start of the pandemic, Cuba has registered 175,300 cases.

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The triple-shot jab last week completed her last phase of clinical trials
  • The country has a long tradition of vaccine production
  • Some geopolitical experts observe that Cuba is rushing to get ahead of the virus as it needs to jump-start its economy

Abdala. This is how Cuba christened her most promising Covid-19 vaccine.

