When you're pregnant and nursing haemorrhoids

Ava was prim and proper.

She sat with her back straight and her feet crossed daintily back, always to the left.

Her hair was held back in a ponytail and her nails were always well polished. Underneath her face mask, her lipstick was perfect.

Her husband, Lewis* was the absolute opposite. He was easygoing, leaned back in his seat and remained unperturbed by his wife’s disapproval. Ava was pregnant with their first child. She attended her clinics with her cell phone poised.

She flipped through her phone notebook, asking questions and taking notes as I spoke.

Hubby was only concerned about the conclusion at the end of the visit. He was happy to know that both mother and baby were doing well and to memorize the list of things that needed to be done before the next visit.

He picked up all the prescriptions, lab and ultrasound request forms, called ahead of schedule to confirm all appointments and chauffeured his expectant wife everywhere.

Ava took her supplements religiously, met her daily target of three litres of water and inspected the colour of her urine. She ate her veggies, nuts and fruit with dedication and gave up her beloved seafood to minimise the risk of mercury poisoning in her unborn baby. Lewis started to lose weight on the strict new diet without signing up for it.

Obsessive ways

Despite their vast differences, they were the perfect pair. They complemented each other perfectly and the nine months flew by smoothly. Lewis was gregarious and would tease Ava endlessly about her obsessive ways.

At week 20, he reported that Ava had already bought the baby’s crib, chest of drawers for the clothes and bassinette.

After the ultrasound done at 22 weeks, they knew they were expecting a baby girl. Ava trolled all the online stores turning the little nursery into a royal chamber expected of a little princess.

Lewis had long learnt not to stand in the way, even when he felt the purchases digging a hole into the credit card.

By her 32nd week, Ava was ready for the baby. She dragged Lewis along to the Lamaze class, toured the labour ward amid the strict hospital restrictions in the time of Covid-19 and booked with the hospital for the delivery.

She was set for a normal delivery and wanted to go natural the whole way. Lewis insisted on retaining the anaesthesiologist for epidural analgesia just in case.

By week 38, Ava was counting down the days. She meditated during her pregnancy yoga and counted her baby’s kicks religiously throughout the day.

Ten days before the due date, Lewis called just before bedtime. I could hear Ava whimpering in the background. In his easygoing manner, he explained that something was wrong and that Ava was bleeding and in pain but he was sure this was not vaginal bleeding. He thought the blood was coming from the rectum.

Ava grabbed the phone from Lewis and swore that if that was rectal bleeding, then her baby was surely coming out through the rectum. I could not help but laugh out loud.

We met at the hospital and Ava explained that she had been experiencing a dull pain in the anal region for a day or so but it was not very concerning.

However, she went to the toilet that evening before taking a shower and as she strained to pass stool, which felt unusually hard, she noticed fresh blood in the toilet bowl and the dull pain tuned into a painful throbbing.

She was extremely afraid to clean herself up, hence the reason the call was being made in the bathroom. Lewis literally bathed his wife and brought her to the ward.

Blood clots

The midwives had already run the baby monitor, confirming the well-being of the unborn princess but they waited for me to take a look.

A rectal examination revealed Ava had nasty haemorrhoids that appeared to have swollen up due to the pressure the pregnancy was putting on her pelvis and by extension, the rectum and anus.

This pressure had caused the external haemorrhoids, which are usually just under the skin surrounding the anal opening, to develop thrombosis (formation of a blood clot within the veins), explaining the pain that had been building up.

The strain to pass stool was the last straw that caused the internal haemorrhoids to bleed, accounting for the fresh blood that came spilling out.

After a shot of pain medication, Ava settled down enough to have a surgeon review her. He recommended conservative treatment options to avoid surgery and allow Ava to deliver first, with a good chance that the haemorrhoids may settle down on their own without undue recurrence.

Ava was able to go home after two days and await her baby’s proper birthday. She strongly confirmed the need for the epidural analgesia during labour.