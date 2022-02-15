When the place of work is not safe for a health worker

Last year, the prevalence of workplace violence for health workers was 61.9 per cent.
By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • The World Health Association has declared violence against health care workers a disaster.
  • What health care workers need are strong policies protecting their safety in the workplace and a supportive system in handling the matter. 
  • Without healthcare worker protection, the patient remains the loser!

Priscah* was sobbing uncontrollably. She was afraid, very afraid. She was heartbroken on so many levels, it was impossible to imagine what she looked like when whole. Through puffy desperate eyes, she implored me to discharge her home from hospital, for the sake of world peace. 

