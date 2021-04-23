When the monster lurks deep in your nasal passage

otorhinolaryngologist cancer

Two months later, Elijah was back in the emergency department with another torrential nosebleed.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • The tumour grows in the space at the back of the nasal passage, the nasopharynx.
  • It is common in adolescents and older men above 60 years.
  • It is twice as common among males than females.
  • The treatment is primarily by radiotherapy with fairly good success especially in the younger patients.

Elijah* was only 17 when his world flipped over and he was swept under by the tide. One does not just get up, dust himself off and get back to being a teenager after being tossed a cancer diagnosis.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.