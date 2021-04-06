When one twin comes out and the other stays in the womb

Twins
By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • Under normal circumstances, twins are generally born within minutes of each other.
  • However, in 24 per cent of cases, a delay of over 30 minutes may occur.
  • The risks to the mother and baby are immense, most especially infection.

We all have that quirky friend we cannot live without.

