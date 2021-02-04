When having some body fat is good for you

Diseases caused by an unhealthy lifestyle are the number one cause of deaths in the world, but scientists have found an overlooked ally in the human body that can reduce the risk of getting these ailments.

While not all people have brown fat, researchers have found that those with the fat, have lower rates of these diseases, referred to as cardiometabolic diseases. Brown fat is normally stored around the neck and shoulders.

The scientists found that only about 10 per cent of participants in their study had brown fat. Normally, having excess fat in the body is associated with obesity, which then leads to a myriad of diseases.

But the culprit in this is white fat. Scientifically known as white adipose tissue, white fat makes up about a quarter of the total mass of an average person.

Burn calories

Meanwhile, brown fat (brown adipose tissue) is responsible for keeping you warm. This fat contains more mitochondria, which are basically the “engines” of cells, per unit of tissue, which means they burn calories.

In a research published last week in the Nature Medicine journal, scientists found brown fat to markedly improve the balance of glucose and lipids in the body in initial trials done on mice.

“The beneficial effects of BAT (brown adipose tissue) were more pronounced in individuals with obesity or are overweight, indicating that it might play a role in mitigating the deleterious effects of obesity. Taken together, our findings highlight a potential role for BAT in cardiometabolic health,” they said.

In a separate research, scientists found people who lived inactive lifestyles produced less of a protein called irisin, which helps to burn white fat to brown fat.