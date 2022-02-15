When alcoholism causes miscarriage

Caroline Kagia. She battled alcohol addiction for close to 20 years
Photo credit: POOL
By  Mercy Chelangat

What you need to know:

  • American Addiction Centers (ADC) says there is no safe amount of alcohol intake during pregnancy and that drinking pregnant women risk premature labour, miscarriage, stillbirth and a range of developmental, physical, emotional or mental disorders to the baby.
  • Some of the birth defects associated with drinking during pregnancy include abnormal facial characteristics, smaller head circumference, low height and weight and eyesight or hearing problems. Others are bone, heart and kidney deformities. 

If there’s a wrong that Caroline Kagia wishes she could right, it’s to bring back the babies she miscarried due to alcohol addiction. For this former alcohol addict, this a wish, but also a sense of guilt she cannot put in words. She’s unsure if she will ever get over it.

