What you need to know about brain tumours

Brain Tumour

There is no one-size-fits-all treatment in brain tumour care and your plans should be discussed at length with your treating neurosurgeon.

By  Beverly Cheserem

Consultant Neurosurgeon

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi

What you need to know:

  • 4.3 people in every 100,000 are diagnosed with brain tumours each year
  • If the tumour is determined to be cancerous, radiation therapy may be required
  • Treatment for metastatic brain tumours is very much guided by the specialists in the organ of origin of the tumour

Being diagnosed with a brain tumour can feel very stressful and isolating at the same time.

