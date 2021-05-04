What to do when your child has a fever

Temperature check

Paracetamol is a commonly used medicine that can help to treat pain and reduce a high temperatures also known as fever, including fevers caused by illnesses such as colds and flu.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Mary Wangari

What you need to know:

  • Fever affects all children and mainly acts as a signal that the child’s immune system is actively fighting body infections, according to experts.

If there is one thing that denies parents sleep, it is recurrent bouts of fever among infants and toddlers.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.