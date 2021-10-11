What’s causing my persistent foot pain?

Hi,

My name is Ann. I am 28 years old and I weigh 99 kilogrammes. I have severe pain in my left foot (the lower part of the ankle). I can’t run or stand for long periods and I am always on painkillers. I have been to hospital but it didn’t help. I have had the pain for a long time. What’s the cause and possible treatment?

Dear Ann,

The foot pain could be due to injury or overuse of the ankle, causing inflammation or wear and tear of the tissues in the joint. It may also be due to plantar fasciitis, which is inflammation of the sheet of fibrous tissue (fascia) that connects the heel to the front of the foot. The fascia supports the foot and helps us walk by acting as a shock absorber. It can easily get injured or torn due to too much pressure, causing pain usually felt when starting to walk after sitting or lying down for long, or after being on your feet for long. It is more common in those who are overweight or obese, those who stand or walk for long, and those with flat feet or a high foot arch. Wearing shoes with poor arch support is also problematic.

It is advisable for you to visit an orthopaedic for examination and tests and further management.

Avoid standing or walking for long. Pain and anti-inflammatory medication will help, plus physiotherapy and exercise. Wear shoes with good arch support and a cushioning sole. You can also get heel cushions from a hospital, pharmacy or the supermarket. Other treatments include steroid injection, using splints, plantar iontophoresis, extracorporeal shock wave therapy and surgery.





Dr Flo,

I have this persistent anus itching. I have tried some medication but it’s seems not to be easing. I went to the hospital and was given a deworming tablet and anti-fungal cream, but they didn’t work. I went back and was given another cream to apply. When I apply it, I’m OKA but if I don’t I get itchy. Sometimes there are some blood stains when I go for a long call. Kindly assist.

Manu

Dear Manu,

Itching around the anus (pruritus ani) can be due to poor hygiene, skin tags, constipation, fungal infection, skin diseases like eczema or psoriasis, worm infection, sweating, and allergy/irritation caused by tissues, wipes, soaps or antiseptics.

You may also have haemorrhoids (veins that bulge or prolapse in the lower part of the rectum and anus). The walls of the veins stretch and get irritated, and easily get a tear and bleed especially when passing stool. The piles may be on the outside around the anal opening, or may “come out” when passing stool, and sometimes can be pushed back in. These are called external haemorrhoids.

If they are far up inside that they cannot be seen or felt, they are called internal haemorrhoids. They can be caused by straining when passing stool and any activity that causes repeated high pressure in the abdominal area such as a persistent cough. They are also more common in people who stand or sit for long periods of time, and during pregnancy. Most of the time, they resolve easily with diet and lifestyle changes, and treatment, though they can recur.

It would be advisable to see a surgeon because of the bleeding and persistent itching. There are ointments and suppositories that can help relieve the itching. Also, avoid scratching yourself, take lots of fluids and roughage to keep your stool soft; clean up with water and wipe gently after passing stool; schedule time each day for a bowel movement, and take your time. You can also sit in warm water for about 20 minutes twice a day to help soothe the injured tissue. Exercise regularly, wear loose cotton underwear and avoid underwear when sleeping. If you have noticed that some foods worsen the itch, avoid them.

Dear Doc,

What could be causing excessive eye discharge? My eyes are also itchy and a bit painful

Molly

Dear Molly,

The eyes produce a discharge daily that keeps the eyes lubricated and clean. Excessive discharge can be the result of infection, irritation, dirty contact lenses, having a cold or due to allergies.

It is advisable to be seen by a doctor so that the exact cause of the discharge can be identified, and appropriate treatment started. In the meantime: avoid touching your eyes, if you have to, clean your hands before and after; clean contact lenses properly if you use them or use the daily disposable type; and wipe your eyes with a warm wet cloth in the morning to loosen and clean off the discharge.

Hi,

I’m currently two months pregnant. Is there a way to get rid of the nausea?

Dear reader,

Nausea is a common symptom in early pregnancy, though sometimes it may continue throughout the pregnancy. It mostly happens due to hormonal changes, low blood sugar, or having a urinary tract infection. It can also be triggered by certain smells or tastes.

To manage it, eat something dry like dry toast; eat small frequent plain meals high in starch and low in fat; sip water frequently through the day; eat foods with ginger; get plenty of rest, and avoid foods and smells that make you nauseous. If you are uncomfortable, you can get medication from your doctor to manage the nausea. You may need to try different medications to find what works for you.