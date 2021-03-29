We're failing to protect our future from HIV

Patricia Aseno is a powerhouse.

A fighting warrior with a mission in life, to support women with HIV, ensuring they have access to the highest attainable standards of care and live positively. She is the Chairperson of International Community of Women Living with HIV/Aids , Kenya Chapter (ICWK).

Maurine Murenga is the other half of the pair. She is deceptively soft-spoken, but is an iron woman. We share a passion, the adolescent. Maurine is the executive director of ‘Lean On Me Foundation’, that caters to children and adolescents with HIV/Aids in the greater Kisumu and Siaya region.

I spent a day with these two amazing women and got a refresher course on what we take for granted; what it means to all the children, adolescents and adults with HIV/Aids in Kenya in the Covid-19 era. Straight from the horse’s mouth. And boy, was it a master class.

I had not realised just how complacent we have become when it comes to HIV care. We are so distracted with Covid-19, cancer and other non-communicable diseases, we have forgotten about the leading cause of death in Kenya.

Patricia and Maurine are in a struggle to ensure that, together with all others who depend on the lifesaving anti-retroviral drugs, they do not get tossed off the bus.

In early 2020, they started experiencing trouble getting their Septrin prophylaxis pills. What we thought were procurement challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions is turning out to be a daily nightmare for hundreds of thousands of Kenyans.

Now, their core reason for being alive is threatened. Their anti-retroviral drug supply is dwindling, if what is happening in their clinics is anything to go by.

Adequate test kits

Patients who are on three-month drug refill visits are now being given a measly two-week supply.

This is threatening the most important part of their care, treatment compliance. Children in boarding school cannot keep taking time out of school to collect medication, when they are used to reporting to school with a whole term’s supply. Working adults cannot keep taking a day off to go for their medication.

What is even more heartbreaking is that fact that the clinics do not have adequate test kits. This means that mothers are not able to get tested when they attend their antenatal clinics. This completely dismantles the very foundation of prevention of mother-to -child transmission (PMTCT).

When one thinks about this situation comprehensively in relation to 2020, then one understands Maurine’s distress and how she managed to drag me down with her in one statement, “Our future generation is under threat.”

2020 kept our children home and gave credence to the statement that school actually keeps our adolescents safe from sexual abuse and rape. In her work in Kisumu and Siaya counties, she is not a happy camper. There is an outbreak of pregnant adolescents; an epidemic in its own right.

Patricia left me aghast when she narrated the story of a teenager who underwent an abortion and ended up expelling the foetus while in school. The administration found out as she attempted to dispose of the tiny body. She was forced to carry the body home and dispose of it there.

Every pregnant adolescent is an indication of the occurrence of unprotected sex. By extension, this means that they carry a huge risk of contracting the virus. We have already missed the boat and she is pregnant. It is a race against time to ensure we keep the two children safe.

It is, therefore, immoral that these vulnerable children, who are likely to be seroconverting during this pregnancy, find themselves unable to access the necessary care. The shortage of test kits means we do not get to diagnose these young ones in a timely manner, we are unable to initiate anti-retroviral therapy in good time.

What is even more catastrophic is that the beholden syrup, Nevirapine, that we give to the newborn from birth, to protect them throughout the breastfeeding period, has been out of stock for the past month. No, there is no replacement currently. No, mothers are not being supplied with the alternative formula feeds.

Passive genocide

Our overwhelmed HIV-positive mothers are left to breastfeed their helpless babies without protection. This is abominable. It is heartbreaking.

We worked so hard in the past two decades to empower women to do better by their offspring. To do everything within their power to protect those they shall bring forth, shielding them from a lifetime of medication and lab tests and stigma. Yet we fail them when it is our turn to do our part. If this is not passive genocide then I do not know what is.

Whatever is going on at the Ministry of Health, may the people responsible put their house in order real quick. If we fail to respond with speed, we shall spend the next two years reliving the 90s and 2000s donned with small white coffins.