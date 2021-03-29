We're failing to protect our future from HIV

Mothers are not able to get tested for HIV when they attend their antenatal clinics.

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • Patients who are on three-month drug refill visits are now being given a measly two-week supply.
  • What is even more heartbreaking is that fact that the clinics do not have adequate test kits.
  • Every pregnant adolescent is an indication of the occurrence of unprotected sex.

Patricia Aseno is a powerhouse.

