We need to plan ahead of Covid-19 vaccination

Covid-19 vaccine

For vaccination campaigns to be successful, the Health ministry needs to take some steps.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Catherine Gathu

Family physician

Aga Khan University Medical College East Africa

What you need to know:

  • The Covid-19 vaccine introduction in the country will require preparedness from the government.
  • The National Immunization Vaccines programme needs to enlighten the public on how they plan to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine.

The government had announced Kenyans will receive the Covid-19 vaccine by mid-February.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.