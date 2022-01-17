We must embrace patient-centred care in maternity units

A woman in the delivery room.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • The maternity units provide a great insight into our responsiveness. This is because pregnancy and childbirth journey provides a great opportunity to adopt Picker’s “Eight Principles of Patient-Centred Care”.
  • First is respect for patients’ values, preferences and expressed needs. For us to effectively do so, we have to involve patients in decision-making by upholding their values and preferences.

There is nothing more fascinating than maternity ward stories! Now that social media has provided a platform for mothers across the world to share their stories, more and more women are coming out and sharing their experiences during the most dramatic moments of their lives. 

