Vitamin C does not lessen Covid symptoms, finds study

With the increased demand for intake of the supplements, some people opted to take them over the counter without any prescription from a doctor.

Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They researchers wanted to establish if the supplements intake made the patients reach a 50 per cent reduction in symptoms.
  • Some people take supplements without a prescription.
  • The study now highlights the danger of over using the supplements.

Tom* suspects he had Covid-19 sometime last year.

