Vitamin C does not lessen Covid symptoms, finds study

Tom* suspects he had Covid-19 sometime last year.

He lives with his brother who works as a frontline worker at a hospital in Nairobi. When his brother’s colleagues tested positive for Covid-19, he (the brother) suspected that he had also contracted the disease.

But, his tests came out negative. Tom on the other hand started having mild symptoms of the disease. He did not go for a test until later.

“I was always in pain, shivering and tired. I never felt like eating and I had other symptoms that pointed to having the virus,” he tells HealthyNation.

His brother, who had heard of the ‘magic’ in Vitamin C in relation to Covid-19, brought the supplements home and they all started taking them daily. “We used to dissolve it in water, once in a day,” Tom explains. “It had a great taste, almost like an orange.”

That was around July and he has faithfully taken the supplements until January this year. He later went for a test which came back negative.

Does he think the supplement helped suppress his Covid-19 symptoms no wonder he had a negative test?

“I am not sure. But I know my brother has always used Vitamin C especially when his colleagues had tested positive and he was to be tested as well. He is yet to get a positive result,” Tom says.

Tom is not alone. He, and so many other people around the world especially those on home based care, have used supplements with the hope of boosting their immunity or suppressing Covid-19 symptoms.

For example, in a story run by HealthyNation assessing the practicability of the home-based care plan last year, the Nairobi West Hospital had said that Vitamin C is part of its medical kit for asymptomatic patients managed from home.

Patients die

However, a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open now shows that both zinc and Vitamin C do not have any fruitful results to help in the mitigation against Covid-19.

“However, based on the current study, these supplements cannot be recommended to reduce symptom morbidity in such patients,” said the researchers.

“A significantly faster reduction in symptoms was not observed in any of the active treatment groups versus the usual care,” the researchers added.

They researchers wanted to establish if the supplements intake made the patients reach a 50 per cent reduction in symptoms.

“Most consumers of ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) and zinc are taking significantly lower doses of these supplements, so demonstrating that even high-dose ascorbic acid and zinc had no benefit suggests clear lack of efficacy,” they explained.

According to the study, some patients who had been taking the supplements lost their lives to Covid-19.

“There were three patients who died from Covid-19 and another patient who was admitted to the hospital for a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbation during the study period,” the researchers said.

With the increased demand for intake of the supplements, some people opted to take them over the counter without any prescription from a doctor.

Adverse effects

Winfred Aura, for instance, had travelled abroad during the pandemic and was prone to getting an infection. Her teacher advised her and her classmates to take the Vitamin C tablets.

“We took them very often, for about three weeks” she tells HealthyNation.

The study now highlights the danger of over using the supplements.

“Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) can cause gastrointestinal intolerance, and in the current study, a significantly higher proportion of patients in the ascorbic acid subgroups reported adverse effects, including nausea, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps,” the researchers explained.