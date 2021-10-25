US cautions doctors against daily aspirin prescription

The US Preventive Services Taskforce has urged doctors to no longer routinely prescribe a daily regimen of low-dose aspirin to people at high risk of a first heart attacks or stroke.

According to an official statement seen by Healthy Nation, the recommendation is based on mounting evidence that the risk of serious side-effects far outweighs the benefit of what was once considered a remarkably cheap weapon in the fight against heart disease.

America further plans to reverse its 2016 recommendation of taking baby aspirin for the prevention of colorectal cancer, a guidance that was ground-breaking at the time. The panel said more recent data had raised questions about the putative benefits for cancer, and that more research was needed.

The recommendation by the panel of experts is likely to apply to individuals younger than 60 years of age who are at high risk of heart disease.

Dr Chien-Wen Tseng, a member of the national task force and the research director of family medicine and community health at University of Hawaii, explained that aspirin inhibits the formation of blood clots that can block arteries. Studies have raised concerns that regular intake increases the risk of bleeding, especially in the digestive tract and the brain, dangers that increase with age.

Heart attack

“There’s no longer a blanket statement that everybody who’s at increased risk for heart disease, even though they never had a heart attack, should be on aspirin,” the research director said.

Scientists clarified that the guidelines would not apply to those already taking aspirin or those who have already had a heart attack.

The amendments come after years of back and forth by several leading medical organisations and federal agencies, some of which had already recommended limiting the use of low-dose aspirin as a preventive tool against heart disease and stroke.

Dr Tseng further asked doctors to be smarter at matching primary prevention to the people who will benefit the most and have the least risk of harms, citing that research shows that increased risk of bleeding occurs relatively quickly after someone begins regular use of aspirin.