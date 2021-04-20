UK Covid-19 variant was detected too late: Experts

Covid-19

The B117 variant was spread by travellers from the UK between September 22 and December 7 2020.

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • In the US, for example, the variant is said to have arrived and started spreading two months before it was officially detected.
  • Dr Masika says the majority of African countries have not been doing genome sequencing.

By the time the B117 Sars-Cov-2 variant was first identified in the UK in October 2020, it had been spreading across the world undetected for months.

