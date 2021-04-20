UK Covid-19 variant was detected too late: Experts

By the time the B117 Sars-Cov-2 variant was first identified in the UK in October 2020, it had been spreading across the world undetected for months.

This startling discovery has been made by researchers from the University of Texas at Austin Covid-19 Modelling Consortium.

“By the time the world became aware of the UK variant between October and December, it was already silently spreading across the globe,” said Prof Lauren Ancel, the director of the Covid-19 Modelling Consortium and a professor of integrative biology.

In the US, for example, the variant is said to have arrived and started spreading two months before it was officially detected. The variant was spread by travellers from the UK between September 22 and December 7 2020.

The scientists established that the variant had already made entry into 15 countries and began to spread by mid-November. This meant travel restrictions on travellers from the UK effected by over 40 countries by December 20, 2020, may not have been fruitful in stopping the variant’s transmission.

Genome sequencing

“The concern is this variant might be spreading highly in countries that have limited sequencing capacity,” they said.

Prof Ancel and her team attributed the lag in the detection of the contagious variant to low laboratory surveillance. “This is evidence that rapid and extensive sequencing of virus samples is critical,” she said.

According to Dr Moses Masika, a virologist at the University of Nairobi, the majority of African countries have not been doing genome sequencing.