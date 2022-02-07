Turning the tide on marine plastic pollution



It all started with her grandmother, who was her guardian and confidant, receiving a diagnosis of a rare form of cancer.

Tayba used to work at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa and her day-to-day job as a dentist was to conduct minor surgeries. There, she met different people with different diseases. But those with cancer left a mark in her life.

“Every day I used to come across people with cancer, which reminded me of my grandmother. Some of them would die and when I learnt that, it affected me so much that I went into depression. I had to take leave from work,” she tells Healthy Nation.

The leave she took was a soul-searching escapade, which made her drop the stethoscope and all the glamour that comes with being a medical doctor, to start a new life.

“I never looked back, not once,” she says.

Her first venture was social entrepreneurship and because she was passionate about fashion and its intrigues, she went full throttle into it.

While fashion brought in the money and even awards, her navigation for the true north had not made a clear path just yet.

It took a pandemic for her to get her big break. “When Covid-19 struck and there were not so many people on the road because of lockdowns, there was a time I went to town and almost had an accident because there was a heap of garbage at a roundabout in Mombasa. I noticed the plastic waste that was in the heap. That is when I decided I needed to do something about the illegal dumping of waste,” she says. She did not bury the idea but went all out and started doing research on plastic pollution, recycling methods, the dangers the plastics have on people’s health and the environment, among other concepts.

For someone who was born and raised in Mombasa County, which is right next to the Indian Ocean, charity had to begin at home.

Even with her months of research, she started with the most basic way of keeping the environment around the coastal line clean by having regular beach clean-ups.

“There is a pattern on the type of litter thrown by the beach that we noticed when doing the clean-ups. When we were starting out, we noticed a lot of straws, toothbrushes and plastic bottles,” she reveals.

Almost nine months into it, she now has an army of six permanent employees and 20 others who work on commission basis to help with the clean-ups together with school children and volunteers.

“When we were conducting research, we realised that the coastal community doesn’t really have much information on plastic litter and its effect on the environment and human health.”

“What we need to do is to sensitise them on the adverse effects of plastics so that they can know more about the hazards. We aim at influencing behavioural change in the local community so that even when people from outside come to the Coast, they can learn from us,” she adds.

The collection can be one thing but what next after the plastics are collected? We ask.

“Conserving marine biodiversity takes a lot of effort. We don’t just collect plastics and leave it at that. After collection, we take it for plastic shredding and then collect the shredded flakes. We now have a research project that uses the flakes to build pavement blocks made of plastic,” she explains. So far, Baus Taka — a social enterprise — has helped in collecting more than five tonnes of plastic marine litter that could have been a menace to marine life.

“People should know that illegal dumping of plastic waste somehow always ends up in the ocean. We are in this ‘stop plastic pollution’ campaign because it is said that by 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the sea. We are out here taking climate action by making sure all the plastics we collect are recycled,” she tells Healthy Nation.

For a wider reach, her organisation has come up with a mobile application on waste management.