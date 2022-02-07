Turning the tide on marine plastic pollution

Dr Tayba Hatimy, the chief executive of environmental conservation firm Baus Taka
Photo credit: WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

What you need to know:

  • So far, Baus Taka — a social enterprise — has helped in collecting more than five tonnes of plastic marine litter that could have been a menace to marine life.
  • For a wider reach, the organisation has come up with a mobile application on waste management.


It all started with her grandmother, who was her guardian and confidant, receiving a diagnosis of a rare form of cancer.

