Trachoma: Casting an eye over world’s leading cause of preventable blindness

Trachoma-infected eyes.
Trachoma-infected eyes.
Photo credit: FRED KIBOR | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Trachoma is caused by infection with the bacterium chlamydia trachomatis.
  • Blindness from trachoma is irreversible. The infection spreads through personal contact and by flies.

These days, Ms Namaya Nakwayi, 70, hardly moves anywhere beyond her manyatta in Naitiir village on the outskirts of Kakuma Town, Turkana County.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.