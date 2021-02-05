To those who give so much and get very little in return

It is the last week of January and we are breathing a sigh of relief as the month draws to a close. It may traditionally be seen as the toughest month of the year but nothing beats 2020.

The effects of the past year are still with us, biting deep amid the world’s resolve to rise above it all.

Healthcare workers across the world have borne the brunt of the direct effects of the pandemic, especially the greatly overlooked mental health effects.

Multiple surveys done on healthcare workers have reported elevated stress levels and depression.

Thankfully, the close of 2020 heralded the roll-out of a vaccine against Sars-Cov-2, shining a ray of hope in the fight against the pandemic that nearly brought the world to its knees.

Health workers are inherently trained to work under extremely stressful conditions. The long hours, being on our feet all day and the unpredictability of patient outcomes are ingrained in us during training.

Challenges come in when the work environment is completely unsupportive. When one has to work miracles in the absence of basic resources. When those responsible for delivering healthcare throw us into the deep end without a care, and expect miracles.

Heartwarming stories

Yet amid the turmoil are heartwarming stories of health workers going over and above to save a life. When a patient is wheeled into the maternity theatre having collapsed from postpartum haemorrhage and we completely forget our crazy 12-hour shift has ended as we don our gloves and dive right in to save the life.

It is only after she has been wheeled to the intensive care unit that we realise it has been six hours of running on adrenalin.

Or when walking out of the madhouse that is the emergency department in the morning, with plans of celebrating his daughter’s first birthday, my friend meets the victims of a catastrophic fire being wheeled in, amid ambulance sirens signalling dozens of others on the way.

The fact that he has not had a meal in 12 hours takes a backseat as he chins up and grabs a crash cart. He will find a slice of the birthday cake in the fridge when he gets home, to remind him of the joyous day he missed.

What of my paediatrician colleague in Eldoret who finishes his rounds and heads straight to the lab to donate his blood for the little girl he just attended to?

She has such severe anaemia that it causes her heart to fail, yet she has waited three days for a transfusion as a result of having the rare blood type O-negative. Because of his generous heart, the little girl gets to live.

Or the loving nurse in the busy post-natal ward who has been on her feet all night, monitoring vital signs and giving medication to the 72 mothers in the wards, changing catheters and soiled bedding, giving bedpans and reassuring those who lost their babies.

Yet when she catches a break at 3am, instead of putting up her feet, she takes away the fussing baby to allow the distressed first-time mommy to catch a few winks.

Serenity Prayer

As care providers, we are happy to take it all in stride when the price we pay is personal yes, but not directly life-threatening.

Things are a little different when dealing with emergencies that line us up against the wall, facing the firing squad. Even worse when this risk is extended to our loved ones. We realise just how vulnerable we are and how unprepared we are to put our dependants on the line.

This sense of desperation is magnified when we realise that those sending us to war have not armed us enough; have refused to make any arrangements to cushion our young families, should we never come back from the battlefield. They will stand on platforms giving audience to the whole world and proudly thump their chests, declaring how they can’t pay, won’t pay.

It is time to remind the caregivers what they owe to themselves and their loved ones. We each owe it to ourselves to maintain a healthy mental state.

In line with the Serenity Prayer, accept that your sacrifices are not in vain even when you may not be able to change the outcome. Cry if you need to, but accept that in the instance you were not able to save a life, it was not your fault. To have the courage to change the things you can, getting help to heal your broken hearts. And above all, the wisdom to know when to cut your losses and move on.

The Kenya Medical Association has done a tremendous job of supporting health workers through this pandemic by training health workers, liaising with corporates to provide personal protective equipment and providing technical advice to the Ministry of Health.

Our greatest appreciation goes to the setting up of the physician wellness programme with a call support centre to cater for the mental well-being of our health workers. This has saved lives.