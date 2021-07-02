To stop deaths from preventable diseases let’s seal all immunisation gaps

Vaccine

Worldwide small pox eradication in 1979 remains the greatest achievement of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Christine Chege

Lecturer

Kenyatta University

What you need to know:

  • Keeping children healthy ensures that they are able to attend school
  • The ultimate goal of an immunisation programme is elimination of vaccine preventable diseases

Immunisation is one of the greatest public health achievements in combating infectious diseases.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.