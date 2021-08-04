Three years of ‘silent’ severe anal pain was fixed in ten minutes

There is something ugly on my anus. It started developing like three years ago. The thing is painful to a point where I can’t sit straight, ever increasing in size, absorbs sweat and water when I hit the shower and sometimes shrinks. I have tried to cure it in vain, though I am afraid to tell anyone about it,” reads part of an email by Steven, 29, who hails from Voi.

The young lad had been suffering in silence, afraid to let his family in on the devastatingly painful secret he has been keeping.

“I come from a very humble background, we are really struggling and cannot even afford a medical check-up. Imagine it was you and you had a problem in your anal area, how do you walk up to your father or mother and start discussing such with them? Or even a fellow man? I couldn’t get myself to do it. What has made me speak now is the fact that I recently stumbled upon a Healthy Nation feature done earlier this year on colorectal cancer. I felt like what the expert described was speaking to me,” he disclosed.

Healthy Nation put Steven in touch with the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) in Nairobi who were kind enough to assist.

“Following your enquiry, the hospital recommends that the reader goes through our clinical and financial criteria. The hospital will fund cost of initial assessments after which if they qualify they will be enrolled to our welfare programme for their treatment. To enable us progress, kindly share the reader’s name and phone number,” AKUH responded in an email.

After a series of tests, Prof Asad Raja, the chairman of the department of surgery at the hospital, came to the conclusion that it was nothing but layers of irritable dead skin.

“I have good news, it is nothing serious but dead skin that needs to be removed and he will be fine, just a minor 10-minute surgery that I will now schedule,” the expert explained.

Rectal problems like what Steve had may be caused by diarrhoea, constipation, or anal itching and scratching that may result in rectal bleeding.

Bleeding can occur anywhere in the digestive tract and be digested as it moves through it. The longer it takes the blood to move through the tract, the less it will look like blood.

Often, rectal blood that is caused by bleeding in the stomach will look black and tarry. Tarry stool has a black, shiny, sticky appearance, like tar on a road. Blood that has moved quickly through the digestive tract or that begins near the rectum may appear red or dark red.

Rectal itching (pruritus) is usually not a sign of a serious disease. At first, the skin in the anal area may appear red, but itching and scratching may make the skin become thickened and white.

According to experts, common causes of rectal itching include poor cleaning of the area after a bowel movement. Itching and discomfort may occur when pieces of stool become trapped in skin folds around the anus.

Medicines, especially those that cause diarrhoea or constipation, such as antibiotics, can also cause discomfort in the anal area.

Cleaning the anus with hot water and using strong soaps can be problematic since it washes away the oily barrier that protects against the irritation of the bowels. The use of scented toilet paper and soap, or ointments (such as those that contain benzocaine) leads to a generalised dry skin condition.

Haemorrhoids, which are enlarged veins near the lower end of the rectum or outside the anus, can also lead to rectal bleeding.

Other causes of rectal problems are viruses such as genital warts, bacteria, pinworms (most common cause for anal itching in children), scabies, fungus ,yeast and parasites, as well as certain foods such as coffee, tea, cola, alcoholic beverages, chocolate, tomatoes, spicy foods, and large amounts of vitamin C.

Professor Raja advices men to always get checked and desist from suffering in silence.

While costs may be a hindrance to getting health care, there are options.

“We believe that high-quality healthcare services should be available to all, regardless of gender, faith or ethnic origin. In pursuit of this ideal, AKUH has developed the Patient Welfare Programme. This programme offers support to qualifying patients, allowing them to receive the medical care they urgently need, but would otherwise be unable to access due to the associated costs,” AKUH officials said.