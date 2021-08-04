Three years of ‘silent’ severe anal pain was fixed in ten minutes

Common causes of rectal itching include poor cleaning of the area after a bowel movement

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Common causes of rectal itching include poor cleaning of the area after a bowel movement
  • Other causes include  viruses  such as genital warts, bacteria, pinworms
  • Haemorrhoids, which  are enlarged veins near the lower end of the rectum or outside the anus, can also lead to  rectal bleeding

There is something ugly on my anus. It started developing like three years ago. The thing is painful to a point where I can’t sit straight, ever increasing in size, absorbs sweat and water when I hit the shower and sometimes shrinks.  I have tried to cure it in vain, though I am afraid to tell anyone about it,” reads part of an email by Steven, 29, who hails from Voi.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.