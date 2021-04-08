This is what workers strike did to me

Mary Wangui
Mary Wangui
Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group.

By  Angela Oketch

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wangui and Laban will have to live with the pain of knowing their conditions could have been prevented.
  • She would dress her the wound herself and it took the help of the security guards to help her move from her bed


For almost two months, from December last year, health workers were on strike.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.