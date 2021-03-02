The real scoop on poop: Why you shouldn't go to the toilet with your phone

A study found the average smartphone screen is even dirtier than a toilet seat and that phones can harbour E coli and other microbial nasties.

By  ANGELA OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • Human faeces can carry a wide range of transmissible pathogens including Enterococcus, E coli, Salmonella and Yersinia.
  • Faecal matter can also have viruses including norovirus, rotavirus and hepatitis A and E.
  • Sitting in the toilet for long can lead to haemorrhoid problems.

Is there anything more relaxing than answering nature’s call in a comfortable washroom as you browse through your phone? Admit it. You probably do it all the time.

