The real scoop on poop: Why you shouldn't go to the toilet with your phone

Is there anything more relaxing than answering nature’s call in a comfortable washroom as you browse through your phone? Admit it. You probably do it all the time.

Most people now find laughing to a funny video or listening to some nice tunes or even reading a book, a good way to relax as they conduct other ‘business’.

So valuable is time spent in the washroom that a research by Map shows the average person spends about 30 minutes in the bathroom.

While enjoying some quiet time, looking at your friends’ Instagram posts is not harmful, you risk getting an infection. The chances are higher if you are a woman, warn experts.

Those who sit on dirty toilets are especially at risk, say experts. Although your toilet maybe seemingly clean, it can still harbour germs that are harmful to you.

Clog your fallopian tubes

The longer you stay in such an environment, the higher your likelihood of having a recurrent infection. The risk is lower if you squat, rather than sit on the toilet seat or take lesser time in the bathroom.

“Women’s private parts are very sensitive, especially the birth canal. Spending close to one hour on that toilet seat puts you at risk of an infection from germs in the toilet. This might have a future impact on your health, including clogging of your fallopian tubes and even infertility,” warns Dr John Ongech, an obstetrician and gynaecologist.

He explains that once the germs get into a woman’s body, she will still feel heaviness around her lower stomach with a dragging discomfort inside her vagina. These are the symptoms of an infection.

“When you go to the toilet and you finish your business, the worst thing you can do is sit there for 30 minutes just surfing. Bacteria from even the faeces are transferred to the urethral or genital tract as well as the anal area, very sensitive organs, and this is bound to cause serious infections,” he says.

He advises against spending more than 15 minutes in a toilet. If you spend more than 15 minutes, then you have constipation, he adds. If you have constipation, his advice is for you to take a lot of fluid before going to the washroom to avoid staying there for long.

“Avoid carrying your phone with you to the toilet because you will be distracted and will spend more time there. You will forget what took you there and before you know it, you will have sat there for more than one hour. That is very dangerous,” he says.

If you find it hard to leave as soon as you are done, consider getting a timer, he says. The timer will remind you to leave the toilet if you have been in there for too long.

Human faeces can carry a wide range of transmissible pathogens including Campylobacter, Enterococcus, E coli, Salmonella, Shigella and Yersinia bacteria. Faecal matter can also have viruses including norovirus, rotavirus and hepatitis A and E.

Prolonged sitting as you scroll on your phone is actually dangerous for your butt as well.

Dr Karen Zaghiyan, a colorectal surgeon, explains that sitting in the toilet for long can lead to haemorrhoid problems. Haemorrhoids are swollen veins in the lowest part of your rectum and anus.

Cracking of the anus

The condition causes pain, swelling or bleeding or cracking of the anus. “When the anus cracks, it is a breeding place for bacteria whenever one is visiting in a toilet. It is riskier when one spends too much time in the toilet,” he said.

Research from wireless carrier Verizon shows that nine out of 10 people bring their smartphone with them to the bathroom and this makes the phones dirtier.

A 2017 British industry research study found the average smartphone screen is even dirtier than a toilet seat and that phones can harbour E coli and other microbial nasties.

“Do you want to avoid infection and even butt pain? Be more mindful about your toilet timing. One should only sit in those small rooms when they have the urge, get in do it very quickly and get out,” says Dr Zaghiyan.