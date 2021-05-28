The post-Covid nightmare

Covid-19

According to CDC, even people who did not have symptoms when they were infected can have post-Covid conditions.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
logo-150x150

By  Nasibo Kabale

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Patients who have suffered from Covid-19 have complained of longtime effects
  • Dr Twahir added that for some patients, the symptoms may last even longer with some going on for close to a year

The impact of Covid-19 is known to last as long as the patient turns negative, but now patients are reporting other symptoms long after they have shed off the virus.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.