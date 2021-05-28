The post-Covid nightmare

The impact of Covid-19 is known to last as long as the patient turns negative, but now patients are reporting other symptoms long after they have shed off the virus.

Patients who have suffered from Covid-19 have complained of longtime effects such as some type of heart damage, even if they did not have an underlying heart disease and were not sick enough to be hospitalised.

Dr Evanson Kamuri of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) said it was not uncommon for patients to suffer from cardiomyopathy (a disease of the heart muscle) after recovering from Covid-19 and they have witnessed such cases at the facility.

Dr Majid Twahir, CEO of AAR Hospital, said Covid-19 is not just a respiratory illness since it is a multi-system, multi-organ disease which affects the body long after the patient turns negative.

“It can affect the renal, cardiovascular, nervous systems among others, thus manifesting with kidney, heart or brain symptoms. All organs of the body may be impacted to various degrees hence the varied symptoms of shortness of breath, chest pain, extreme fatigue, confusion, diarrhoea among others,” he said.

Dr Twahir explained that the while the Covid-19 symptoms may resolve within weeks, there is still much that is unknown about the after effects of the disease.

“For most people, these symptoms resolve within three weeks of initial symptoms. For others (about 20 per cent), especially elderly, obese and those with other co-morbidities, the symptoms may take up to 12 weeks to resolve,” he said.

Long Covid disease

Dr Twahir added that for some patients, the symptoms may last even longer with some going on for close to a year. “There is an even smaller group for whom these symptoms, in various combinations may last much longer - some for more than one year. The symptoms may manifest continuously from the outset of the disease or may start later after apparent resolution of initial symptoms,” he said.

He further explained that the diseases that come after suffering from Covid-19 have many names such as “Long Covid disease”.

“At this stage the disease is not infectious. The mechanism of long Covid disease is not clear and may be related to immune system response. Treatment is mainly supportive. Some hospitals have started multi-disciplinary post-Covid syndrome clinics to follow up on these patients and manage them supportively. It is likely that future treatment may target immune modulation,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even people who did not have symptoms when they were infected can have post-Covid conditions. These conditions can have different types and combinations of health problems for different lengths of time.