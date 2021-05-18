The not-so-little detail doctors seem to be forgetting

On a warm, balmy evening on Friday, January 19, 2007, standing shoulder to shoulder with my colleagues, with our right hands raised, we solemnly repeated the Hippocratic Oath after the chairperson of the Medical Practitioners and Dentists’ Board (now Council).

We were being released to go forth and serve the people of Kenya and beyond our borders.

Many years later, on behalf of my chairperson, I had the pleasure of swearing in some of the new graduates as I served in the same council.

The expectation is that the Hippocratic Oath remains a guiding principle for all doctors throughout their practice. It is a universal language across the world. The language of care, respect, non-discrimination, humility and sharing of knowledge.

“I will not permit considerations of religion, nationality, race, party politics or social standings to intervene between my duty and the patient,” goes part of the statement.

This specific clause is the reason I call upon my colleagues in obstetrics and gynaecology to a roundtable. The expression of non-discrimination is probably the most difficult to maintain.

This is because we are human, born and raised in different cultural backgrounds and socialisation. It takes a lot of self-awareness for one to transcend what they regard as normal so as not to project discrimination involuntarily.

When I think of discrimination, the cases of Nicky* and other women come to mind.

She sat across from me in the office, phone in hand, typing short notes as I spoke. She was seeking information regarding pregnancy loss. She had lost three pregnancies and was hesitant to conceive again.

At the end of the visit, I understood why she had seemed so curt at the beginning. The previous gynaecologist she had visited had been greatly judgmental of the fact that she was not married.

Severe period pains

He insinuated that she had lost her last pregnancy at 22 weeks because God was letting her know that she was committing a sin.

She had not visited a gynaecologist in five years. It took her that long to collect her tattered sense of self-worth.

Wamaitha* has been struggling with severe period pains for years. Despite visits to several gynaecologists, she had found no respite. She feels that during her consultations, whenever a doctor found out she was in a same-sex relationship, he/she would be in a hurry to get her out of the room.

She could feel the mood instantly turn sour and the conversation die off. She has never been examined to find a diagnosis for her period pains, seven years down the line.

Harriet* was in a worse situation. At 34, she underwent a myomectomy to remove her troublesome fibroids which had caused her five years of heavy bleeding and anaemia. Just when she thought she was done, her nightmare was back within three years.

During the visit, she was greatly angered to learn that during the previous surgery, she had missed out on an opportunity to undergo a hysterectomy as a permanent solution to her fibroid problem, simply because her gynaecologist never put it on the table as an option.

She went back to seek answers and her doctor shrugged off her concerns, telling her at 34 she was too young to know whether she wanted children or not.

Harriet was livid. She was an adult of sound mind who was categorical that she had no interest in bearing children yet somehow, she was never given the option to make such an important decision for herself.

Same-sex relationship

She felt that this professional impropriety may have been inadvertently extended to her because she was in a same-sex relationship.

These scenarios and many more have prompted me to find out just how far as gynaecologists we may have strayed from the powerful oath to practise with non-discrimination when handling the LGBTQIA+ community.

The reality is that this community, though minority, exists in our spaces and as doctors, we are expected to provide them with medical care without letting our prejudices get in the way.

Where have we failed? The commonest complaint concerning our interaction with them as doctors is lack of respect for their autonomy.

As our patients, they ask that we respect their choices without attempting to preach to them about conversion, their choices concerning motherhood or how they relate with their family members especially when that relationship is strained.

Like any other patient, they expect to be treated with dignity, reassured about this being a safe space for them to get information about health issues that directly affect them as patients and specifically regarding their sexual orientation, risk profile for sexually transmitted infections and other genital tract infections, necessary screening tests, vaccinations and treatment options.

It also helps to ask if you are unsure. Asking with respect, with an aim to get enough information to provide your patient with the best possible care is the hallmark of a good doctor.

One always has room to opt out due to conscientious objection but this only applies in the event that the patient is not in an emergency situation. Appropriate referrals are necessary to ensure we do not drop the ball on our patients.