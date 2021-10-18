The cut’s devastating aftermath

Last week, a colleague’s search for help for her friend on a social media platform evoked spirited reactions that brought the issue of the female genital cut to the fore.

While we all agree that the practice remains something to be frowned upon, we hardly ever hold the very essential conversation on how to care for the victims.

Many women undergo the cut in circumstances where their opinion does not matter. They are also either too young to know the impact of the procedure, too impressionable, or it may be all they know.

The challenges arise when the young girl is all grown up and begins to understand the impact of the cut.

In my community, for instance, the cut is performed on pre-teens, around age eight to 12. At this time, many of them have little exposure to other options. Trouble comes in adolescence when they leave home and are thrust into boarding schools, mixing with peers from other cultural backgrounds.

For the first time, they begin to question this rite that has given them so much pride. The more information they get, the more the self-doubt grows. Eventually, the value system is questioned and the realisation sets in that something unacceptable was done to them. Psychologically, this is a difficult moment that leaves many women isolated.

Labour ward

These conversations end up being held behind closed doors, shared only with a few trusted people. It may never arise as a conversation with an intimate partner, even when it remains a looming white elephant in their intimate life. Even more difficult is trying to broach the subject with their families and communities. How does one turn on her people, her origins and her tenets and challenge the decisions they made regarding her body?

Saadia* was 22 when she came into the labour ward. She was a first time mother who, regretfully, had already lost her baby before labour set in. Her examination revealed type III female genital mutilation. It was impossible to examine her appropriately as her vaginal opening was completely scarred and disfigured. It had lost all natural elasticity and delivery of the baby was going to result in indescribable pain.

It was a tough decision to make – whether to do a caesarean section, leaving her to recover from major surgery with no baby to show for her troubles, or to conduct a vaginal delivery by use of extensive bilateral episiotomy, with weeks of healing to follow.

Episiotomy won, and I spent four hours repairing these cuts. What pained me the most was that all this effort was to restore her vagina back to the scarred and disfigured state it had been in before. How was that even helpful? Yet we had no choice. The state of her genital area in pregnancy did not permit any more intervention. It would have to be scheduled at a later date, with the appropriate reconstructive surgeon.

Hundreds of thousands of women living with the cut do not even know that reconstructive surgery exists. Even worse, there are very few reconstructive surgeons in the country. But what caught my attention with my colleague’s friend is the absurdity of the insurance companies flatly refusing to pay for this surgery.

These companies are happy to pay for reconstructive surgery in medical conditions such as burns, but they balk at reconstructive surgery for a woman who is unable to live a full life because of a procedure she was subjected to as a child without her informed consent.

I believe this contravenes a patient’s right to the highest attainable standard of care. It is discriminatory and goes against the moral fibre. The same insurance company will pay for a caesarian section for Saadia, which has been occasioned by the effects of the cut, but refuse to pay for the repair so as to prevent the caesarian section in the first place.

It is time to call out some of the injustices meted out on women’s reproductive health by third-party payers, including refusal to pay for contraception, treatment for miscarriage and infertility, and even more ridiculous, refusal to pay for subsequent caesarian sections.

All these discriminatory clauses unilaterally affect women, yet reproductive health is recognised as a fundamental right in our constitution.

Maybe this is where addressing gender equity must start from, because this is where it really matters.