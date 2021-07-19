The cost of malnutrition

Poor nutrition in children

Poor nutrition in children under five years is taking a heavy toll on their health and the economy.

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

It’s noon. Mildred Achitsa, a Grade Two pupil in Kakamega County, is quite elated to hear the bell ring.

