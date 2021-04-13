The big oxygen lie: Details of a crippling shortage

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sh108 million - It costs about this much to set up an oxygen generation plant
  • Sh3,000- Sh5,000 - A Covid-19 patient in ICU approximately consumes about 8,000l of oxygen a night (equivalent to four cylinders), which costs this much
  • 73 oxygen plants spread across more than 35 counties
  • 6.7 billion litres of oxygen needed annually to meet the need of the health system in Kenya

At the heart of Nairobi’s bustling Upper Hill area, sits Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) - the oldest hospital in Kenya.

