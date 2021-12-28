Telemedine drive to help thousands of children in rural Kenya access healthcare

 Michael Joseph, chairman M-pesa Foundation.
 Michael Joseph, chairman M-pesa Foundation.
Photo credit: SILA KIPLAGAT I NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The project aims to reduce the number of referrals of sick children by allowing county health facilities to have access to specialists.
  •  It will also optimise the capacity and reach of healthcare delivery systems. 

M-Pesa Foundation and Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation are now taking telemedicine to marginalised counties in a Sh203 million initiative expected to help more rural Kenyans access healthcare.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.