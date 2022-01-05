Technologies that will change medicine in 2022 and beyond

5G network digital hologram
5G network digital hologram.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the past two years, predictions made for the entire decade came to pass, thanks to rapid technological adoption in a bid to save humanity from the threat of extermination by other diseases.
  • Technology has proven crucial to keeping the global healthcare industry resilient in the wake of unique challenges, while restoring hope for many communities as the virus ravaged through villages.


That the Covid-19 pandemic has advanced digital transformation and improved how healthcare is managed around the world in unimaginable ways cannot be underestimated.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.