TB plan saved my family's life

For Rodgers Odhiambo, it all started with a cough that stopped after two weeks.

However, he was losing weight and sweating at night and he had a constant fever and headache.

Rodgers was diagnosed with TB and started his treatment in 2017. “First, I went to Dhuru dispensary where an HIV test was done. I was told I had malaria. The drugs did not help,” says the 30-year-old fisherman at his home in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County.

He would take more than six tablets of painkillers daily. At the age of 30, he weighed less than 50kg, worrying him.

On January 14, the TB unit at the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital were conducting a mobile outreach for fishermen. He was screened for TB and the results were positive.

He ignored the clinic’s calls to start treatment because he associated TB with HIV/Aids. The TB unit went for him and placed him on his six-month treatment regimen. “I am glad they traced me and put me on medication because the symptoms have gone down,” he says.

Household contact

He lives with his three children (nine, six and a one-year-old) who are on preventive therapy. While the father is on the six-month treatment regimen, the son is on a three-month preventive therapy but they take their drugs at the same time.

Typically, as per the Kenyan guidelines, all children under five years who have been in household contact with an index TB case and have not been diagnosed with the disease and are exposed to infectious TB disease are put on isoniazid preventive therapy (IPT). This is a six-month TB preventive treatment (TPT).

But, his son Rodgers junior did not have to take the TPT drugs for six months since Mbita hospital was used in piloting the new combination therapy.