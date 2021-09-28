Taita family sets up climate smart farm

Esther Kisombe inspects vegetables at her farm in Mrangi village, Taita Taveta.

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

A few miles up a steep hill in Mrangi village, Taita Taveta County, lies a green haven. Should the owner achieve his ambitions, it will become a model on climate change adaptation in regards to alternative farming methods.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.