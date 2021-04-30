Stressed? Here’s why you should drink some cocoa

Cocoa

Researchers have discovered blood vessels were able to function better during mental stress when people were given a cocoa drink.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  PAULINE KAIRU

What you need to know:

  • Flavanols are a group of molecules occurring naturally in fruit and vegetables and are abundant in Green tea and cocoa
  • They could protect consumers from mental stress-induced cardiovascular events such as stroke


Stress is a common part of life and has become an even bigger problem since the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year.

