Signs your child needs speech therapy

Speech development and therapy among children has for a long time been one of the branches of medicine that is less popular yet a significant part of growth.

While a number of children end up growing to adulthood with speech disorders, some of them, if diagnosed early enough, can be managed through therapies. Many times, however, the disorders go unnoticed or the caregiver may fail to seek the services of a speech therapist to diagnose them.

Dr Wahu Gitakah, a paediatrician at Aga Khan Hospital, says a child should begin to babble at the age of six months while pronunciation of first words begins at the age of 10-16 months.

She notes that a parent should be worried if the baby is not able to make clear sentences at the age of two.

Dr Gitakah explains that causes of delayed speech include use of screen gadgets such as telephones, laptops and television. “Many times the children are left under the care of house helps, who have no time for them, leaving them to watch cartoons.”

“The children are forced to learn their first stages of speech from cartoons and in most cases end up pronouncing words in a way that cannot be understood”.

She adds that it is wrong to restrict a child to grow up while learning one particular language.

“One of the key factors a parent should consider is whether or not a child is able to communicate or pronounce words irrespective of the language,” says Dr Gitakah, adding that other languages can be learnt afterwards.

Ms Christine Kinyua, a paediatric nurse at MP Shah hospital, Nairobi says other causes of speech disorders include illnesses, injuries at birth, prematurity, cleft lip-palate, brain injuries or developmental disorders.

“On many occasions there is hardly a speech pathologist in the labour room because we do not understand their role,” says Ms Kinyua, who explains that the initial signs of speech disorders begin at birth.

Delayed labour, difficulty in delivery and delayed cry, failure to latch well to the breast, poor chewing and swallowing should also be reasons for concern.

The health expert advices that it is important to seek the services of a speech therapist once a caregiver identifies the signs.

“The children are often taken for a full body examination to establish the reason behind the late speech development before enrolment to speech therapy classes,” says Ms Kinyua.

The therapy involves observing the muscles that allow swallowing and how they move, the child’s behaviour and how he/she speaks and eats.