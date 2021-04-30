Should I cut out wheat, sugar from my diet?

Dr Flo,

How many days should one exercise weekly and should one stop taking wheat products and sugar to achieve fitness targets?

Kemboi

Dear Kemboi,

The general exercise recommendation for adults is 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. Moderate intensity exercise includes walking fast, riding a bike, dancing, hiking, playing tennis and manual chores. Vigorous activity makes you breath fast and hard and it is difficult to talk when doing the activity such as aerobics, skipping rope, riding a bike fast or up a hill, climbing stairs fast, swimming fast, martial arts, playing football, basketball, rugby among others.

In addition, reduce time spent sitting or lying down, and add strengthening activities for your muscles (upper and lower limbs, back, chest and abdomen).

Unless you are allergic to wheat or you have problems controlling your blood sugar levels, it is not necessary to completely cut out either from your diet. The problem is the amount consumed and the level of refinement. If you can get whole meal wheat products, they are as good as any other cereal. It is better to take complex starches (like cassava, yams among others) than processed sugars because the processed sugars raise the blood sugar level much faster than the complex starches, but both provide glucose to the body.

Dr Flo,

What are the causes of recurrent, bad smelling tonsil stones that only come out if poked with an earbud? What is the remedy?

AB

Dear AB,

The tonsils are lymphatic glands at the throat and they have an irregular surface. Bacteria, mucous, dead cells, and food particles can become trapped in the folds on the surface of the tonsils. The trapped substances then coalesce to form the bad-smelling chunks. If these chunks harden, they are called tonsil stones or tonsiloliths. Tonsil stones are more common in people with chronic tonsillitis, or sinusitis and post-nasal drip.

These stones may cause bad breath, bad taste in the mouth, throat discomfort, difficulty swallowing or ear pain. Other than this discomfort, tonsil stones are usually not dangerous.

To manage them, observe good oral hygiene by brushing your teeth after meals, gargle using salty water or a mouth wash to reduce the bad breath, or you can have the stones removed by the doctor. Before brushing your teeth, remove food particles from your mouth by drinking water and by swishing water in your mouth and spitting out. It would be advisable to visit an ENT specialist so that any underlying problem such as sinusitis can be treated .

Dr Flo,

I get a severe headache especially when I use a jiko and whenever I am overexcited. The pain is in the middle of my head. After using a jiko in the evening, I usually have a headache the whole night and wake up in pain. Whenever I am in pain, I cannot walk straight and I have to lie still on my back because if try to walk I can even pass out. I sought medical attention a few years ago. The doctor recommended spectacles, which I did not get because I do not have eye problems. Kindly refer me to a head specialist. I have a feeling there might be serious underlying issues.

Kate