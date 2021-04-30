Should I cut out wheat, sugar from my diet?

It is better to take complex starches (like cassava, yams among others) than processed sugars.

By  Dr Flo

What you need to know:

  • The general exercise recommendation for adults is 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity per week
  • Or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week
  • Moderate intensity exercise includes walking fast, riding a bike, dancing, hiking, playing tennis and manual chores
  • Vigorous activity makes you breath fast and hard and it is difficult to talk when doing the activity

Dr Flo,
How many days should one exercise weekly and should one stop taking wheat products and sugar to achieve fitness targets?
Kemboi

