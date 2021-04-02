She turned her nightmare into mission to help women

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • The normal uterus is made up of three layers.
  • In endometriosis, the endometrial tissue happens to occur outside of the uterus, commonly in the pelvis.
  • But it may spread throughout the abdomen and in rare instances, to remote organs like the lungs.

She sat across from me in the lounge, graceful and elegant. I did not steal a glance, I stared. She was all decked out in a glorious electric yellow like she had borrowed the sun for the day.

