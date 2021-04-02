Seeking justice: A mother's battle

Marta walked into the newborn unit at about one in the morning and found her baby in the incubator.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Nelly Bosire

What you need to know:

  • The process brought to Marta what she had been seeking for many months, closure.
  • She wanted to understand how the events of the day led to the outcome of her baby.
  • She knew she was eligible for compensation for her pain.

Marta* sat quietly through the proceedings, her hands crossed on her lap, her back straight and her hair held up in a neat bun. She had no intention of appearing emotional or bitter. Her husband sat quietly beside her, peeking sideways every so often to make sure she was fine.

