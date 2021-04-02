Seeking justice: A mother's battle

Marta* sat quietly through the proceedings, her hands crossed on her lap, her back straight and her hair held up in a neat bun. She had no intention of appearing emotional or bitter. Her husband sat quietly beside her, peeking sideways every so often to make sure she was fine.

It had been an emotional five years. Marta was excited to be headed to the hospital for the delivery of their little princess. She had lived the past nine months for the little gem. She ate right, took her vitamin and mineral supplements every evening, visited the antenatal clinic with precision, did all her recommended lab tests and ultrasound scans.

The labour pains set in and she presented herself to the labour ward at four o’clock in the afternoon. Her husband settled her into the ward but had to leave soon after. The labour progressed smoothly and by ten in the night, she was ready to deliver her baby. The midwife transferred her to the delivery room and embarked on assisting her through the final journey.

However, despite all her efforts, assisted by very strong contractions, the baby was not forthcoming. An hour and a half later, drenched in sweat and begging for a caesarian section, at the height of yet another contraction, a male midwife leaned over her and pushed her tummy with all his might. Marta felt something give as baby come out and she passed out. When she came to, she was still in the same position and the midwife was stitching her episiotomy and additional vaginal tears.

Drip on tiny hand

She frantically asked about her baby as she had no idea what had transpired. She was reassured that her baby was fine but needed oxygen, hence had been hurriedly transferred to the newborn unit. She would be able to see her little one as soon as she was stable.

Marta walked into the newborn unit at about one in the morning and found her baby in the incubator. She was the only infant in the unit and the nurse in there sat at the desk writing notes. Her little angel Maria* had tubes running up to her nose and a drip on her tiny hand. Her breathing did not seem right. Maria asked the nurse what was happening and was reassured baby would be alright by morning.

She sat around for an hour but the nurse urged her to get some rest. She called her husband and shared her fears that baby didn’t seem right. He arrived at the hospital at the crack of dawn and they proceeded to the newborn unit. Little Maria was still on oxygen and intravenous infusions. Marta wanted to know what was being done for the baby. The nurse explained to them that the paediatrician was on his way review the baby and advise further.

Suddenly, little Maria rolled her tiny eyes back and had a full blown convulsion her little body jerking ever so gently and her head thrown back. Marta panicked and started yelling for help.

The nurse pressed a bell, quickly adjusted Maria’s oxygen and started drawing medication. She gave the tiny dose intravenously and within minutes, Maria appeared to calm down. Her left hand however wouldn’t stop twitching.

When the paediatrician arrived, he reviewed the baby and ordered for immediate referral to a facility that had a neonatal intensive care unit. The transfer was swift and the receiving hospital immediately intubated Maria and put her on ventilatory support.

It took three weeks for Maria to go home. She was on a cocktail of medication to control her convulsions. She would breastfeed but it was no mean feat, requiring Marta to express the milk and feed her with a cup and spoon. The convulsions were a part of their lives despite medication.

Sought explanation

Multiple trips to the hospital, admissions in and out of the ICU due to choking, pneumonia and undernutrition became the order of the day. By age two, Maria had a diagnosis of cerebral palsy.

The family had spent millions in her care. Marta sought an explanation on the cause of this and it was always linked back to the events of her delivery and immediate care accorded to Maria. She read up on cerebral palsy and concluded that the hospital had failed her and Maria, resulting in the unfavourable outcome.

When Maria was three, Marta decided to seek audience with the hospital. She was taken round in circles for six months, with failed appointments and non-specific responses to her emails. The frustration drove her crazy. She had no idea where to turn. One evening while watching the news, she saw a story of a family that were seeking justice for their kin, alleging mismanagement. She only registered the institution where the complaint had been filed, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists’ Council.

Within three days, Marta had done her research and filed her complaint online. She had no money for a lawyer but she wasn’t worried, the legal services officer on the phone had informed her that she did not need one to file a complaint. For many months, she communicated back and forth with the hospital, through the legal department of the Council. The process was slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic but she did not give up. She received regular communication to that effect.

Eventually a hearing date was set and Marta and her husband arrived bright and early. The process was straight-forward and many times when she did not understand the legal explanations being given, a member would remind the witness to explain in a language that can be understood.

Peace in her heart

The process brought to Marta what she had been seeking for many months, closure. She wanted to understand how the events of the day led to the outcome of her baby. She knew she was eligible for compensation for her pain and loss but all Marta wanted, was an acknowledgement by the hospital for mismanaging her and her son, and a genuine apology.