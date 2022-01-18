Scientists reprograming ovarian cells in bid to eliminate menopause

Ovaries age five times faster than other organs.
Ovaries age five times faster than other organs.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The experts are further building a platform for ovarian therapeutics to address menopause and improve assisted fertility.
  • Gameto also said it wants to synchronise the pace of ovarian aging to the rate of aging in other organs such as the liver, brain, or skin.

A biotechnology start-up based in the US known as Gameto is working to solve the problem of accelerated ovarian aging in effort to change the trajectory of women’s health and equality.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.