Scientists find link between gene mutations and male infertility

Scientists say that they have identified several genes in which de novo mutations – those that are not present in either parent – may be associated with male infertility.

This comes after a team of international researchers examined the DNA sequences of 185 infertile males and their unaffected parents, and identified 147 such mutations that could negatively impact male fertility.

De novo mutations are genetic changes introduced into an individual’s DNA during the formation of reproductive cells or during fertilisation when the female and male cells come together and are not inherited from either parent.

According to Miguel Xavier, a post-doctoral research associate at Newcastle University who presented the results of the study at this year’s American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting, infertility is relatively understudied despite affecting approximately one in seven couples worldwide.

By definition, being infertile means not being able to conceive a child, and thus infertility is less likely to be inherited and for this reason, de novo mutations are hypothesised to be involved in many cases.

Fertility

To investigate this possible role, Dr Xavier and his team recruited a cohort of 185 infertile males and their unaffected parents. They performed sequencing and identified 147 rare protein-altering de novo mutations in the men that could negatively impact fertility. However, no single gene was affected in more than one individual.

The team of experts then analysed other men with unexplained infertility from the International Male Infertility Genomics Consortium. Following an analysis to find mutations with the largest impact on protein function in these additional men, they narrowed the search down to 29 de novo mutations that likely impact male fertility.

Among the new candidate genes identified is RBM5, an essential regulator of sperm cell mRNA maturation. In addition to the individual from the initial cohort carrying the de novo mutation in RBM5, six other infertile men from the international cohort were found to carry rare mutations in this gene that are likely to prevent RBM5 from working properly.

The scientists indicated that their results provide the first evidence for a role of de novo mutations in male infertility and have identified a number of new candidate genes potentially affecting fertility.

“By expanding our knowledge of the causes of male infertility, we can not only provide a concrete answer to the individuals affected, but also help clinicians to better advise these patients on the best course of action to take in order to conceive,” said Dr Xavier.