Residents shun Covid testing, jeopardising efforts in Mandera

Residents of Mandera County are not going for the coronavirus tests despite the availability of a laboratory.

They fear the stigma associated with the disease for those who test positive.

Those who tested positive, were treated and discharged said they were being discriminated against by the society. “Once you are confirmed positive, nobody, including your close relatives and friends, wants to come close to you,” said a resident who did not wish to be named, but has since healed.

He said families of patients were also being ridiculed. “Nobody will look after your family if you are the breadwinner and you test positive. Your children will suffer for the whole time you are kept in the treatment centre,” he said.

Mandera County Chief Officer for Health Abukar Sheikh said stigma had affected testing. “We have only tested 544 samples since September last year after setting up a laboratory here and this is due to stigma associated with the disease,” he said.

Since April when the first case was reported in the county, Mandera has collected 1,398 samples.

The county has had over 100 positive cases with about four deaths.

Mandera recorded the last death due to Covid-19 on December 30.

Mistreat patients

Sheikh explained that the stigma associated with Covid-19 was partly because it was a new disease and the society was afraid of the unknown.

Hussein Ali, a resident, claimed the county government was only using the disease to get funds that enrich a few individuals. “People do not want to be tested because the county administrators are using the locals in the name of a disease to solicit funds that end up in a few pockets. I cannot be used by a few greedy leaders,” he said.

The county health officials denied claims of mistreating Covid-19 patients at the isolation centre. “We are providing all the services and medical care just like we would in a normal hospital,” said Sheikh.

The World Health Organization in one of its briefs admits that stigma and fear around communicable diseases hamper the response. “What works is building trust in reliable health services and advice, showing empathy with those affected, understanding the disease itself, and adopting effective and practical measures so people can help keep themselves and their loved ones keep safe,” reads the brief.



