Prioritise health in climate change plans if you want to win war, countries told

Climate change

The study now says stakeholders should have people’s health in mind if they wish to avert climate change effects.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • If governments put health into consideration, there will be clean energy.
  • NDCs are the efforts made by countries that are part of the Paris Agreement to reduce national emissions.


Health implications due to climate change could be avoided if governments would take action in set mitigation agreements, a new study has shown.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.