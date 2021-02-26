Prioritise health in climate change plans if you want to win war, countries told

Health implications due to climate change could be avoided if governments would take action in set mitigation agreements, a new study has shown.

The modelling study published in Lancet’s Planetary Health journal highlights the need to implement broader goals of the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals.

The study now says stakeholders should have people’s health in mind if they wish to avert climate change effects. “Greater gains could be made by placing health at the very centre of climate change mitigation and adaptation policies,” the researchers said.

The study came up with three scenarios in the model that if adopted will see fewer health implications as a result of climate change.

The scenarios include: the current path scenarios (CPS), sustainable pathway scenario (SPS) and the health in all policies scenario (HPS). The core scenario here being the one that includes health in that action against climate change. “A HPS approach provides the opportunity to ratched ambition towards the goal of ‘well below 2°C’ in a way that maximises good health and wellbeing,” said the study.

Greenhouse gas emissions

If prevailing barriers such as politics, practicability, culture and institutions come in the way of HPS, it will be difficult to reduce the proposed avoidable health effects, it said.

“The main purpose of this analysis is to show why putting health at the forefront of the debate on climate change is crucial for protecting people,” it added.

About nine selected countries from across the globe, including Nigeria and South Africa, were used in the study to evaluate the potential greenhouse gas and health effects of the existing nationally determined contributions (NDC) promises.

NDCs are the efforts made by countries that are part of the Paris Agreement to reduce national emissions and focus on the effects of climate change.

“Compared with the current pathways scenario, the sustainable pathways scenario resulted in an annual reduction of 1·2 million air pollution-related deaths, 5·9 million diet-related deaths, and 1·2 million deaths due to physical inactivity, across the nine countries, by 2040,” said the study.

Initial Cost

The study showed half of the deaths avoided were due to changes in dietary risks. For instance, red meat intake was reduced by 22 per cent, fruits and vegetables increased by 15 per cent, legumes nine per cent, nuts and seeds six per cent, and fish three per cent.

The other half of deaths avoided were due to reductions in obesity which was about 22 per cent, underweight 15 per cent, and overweight 11 per cent.

If governments put health into consideration, there will be clean energy, reduced household and outdoor air contamination, improved diets with reduced waste, and increased participation in active travel will be of great benefit to people’s health, said the researchers.

“These health benefits often confer economic benefits in the form of reduced healthcare costs and a more productive workforce, which, in many instances, can outweigh the initial cost of the policy,” said the researchers.