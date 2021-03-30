Pfizer, Astrazeneca vaccines safe for the elderly: Study

Pfizer vaccine

The single dose Pfizer vaccine offered 61 per cent protection against Covid-19 infection, shows study.

What you need to know:

  • Vaccines significantly reduce severe illness, hospitalisation and death in elderly people.
  • A study conducted by the Public Health England Institute on the efficacy of the two leading vaccines on elderly people.
  • Data also showed that elderly people who took one dose of the Pfizer vaccine had nearly 50 per cent lower risk of hospitalisation.

The Pfizer BioNTech and the Oxford–Astrazeneca vaccines significantly reduce severe illness, hospitalisation and death in elderly people, researchers have found.

