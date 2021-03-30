Pfizer, Astrazeneca vaccines safe for the elderly: Study

The Pfizer BioNTech and the Oxford–Astrazeneca vaccines significantly reduce severe illness, hospitalisation and death in elderly people, researchers have found.

In addition, the two vaccines are offering significant protection against the B117 Sars-Cov-2 variant, they said in a study conducted by the Public Health England Institute on the efficacy of the two leading vaccines on elderly people.

The B117 Sars-Cov-2 variant was first identified in the UK in October 2020.

Investigations by researchers from the institute found that one dose of the Pfizer vaccine is 57 to 61 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 after four weeks. On the other hand, one dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine is 60 to 73 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19.

When two doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered, the prevention rate against symptomatic Covid-19 jumped to between 85 per cent and 90 per cent.

Low death risk

“The single dose Pfizer vaccine offered 61 per cent protection against Covid-19 infection at 28 to 34 days after vaccination before reaching a plateau in patients aged 70 years and above. The Astrazeneca vaccine offered 60 per cent protection at 28 to 34 days after vaccination and 73 per cent at 42 days after vaccination,” said the study.

Data also showed that elderly people who took one dose of the Pfizer vaccine had nearly 50 per cent lower risk of hospitalisation and up to 62 per cent lower risk of death.

Those who took the Astrazeneca vaccine had about 37 per cent lower risk of hospitalisation.