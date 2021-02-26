Obesity: Diabetes drug can be used for weight loss

A drug used by diabetes patients has been found to be effective for weight loss in obese patients.

In a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine, obese people who used 2.4mg of Semaglutide lost close to 15 per cent of their weight.

“Weight loss with semaglutide stems from a reduction in energy intake owing to decreased appetite, which is thought to result from direct and indirect effects on the brain,” said the researchers.

Participants who were in a controlled group and did not take the drug but had an adjustment on their lifestyle lost about 12.4 per cent of their weight. The drug was found to be more effective compared to existing ones.

“The 14.9 per cent mean weight loss that we observed in the semaglutide group is substantially greater than the weight loss of four to 10.9 per cent from baseline with approved anti-obesity medications,” said the researchers.

The researchers said an average weight loss of 10 to 15 per cent is recommended for overweight or obese people.

Bone density

But, the drug has some side effects that made some of the participants drop off during the study. The effect is, however, not a new thing considering the drug class of semaglutide.

The participants experienced gastrointestinal disorders such as nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, and constipation. It was reported that the events predominantly occurred in participants receiving semaglutide compared to those in the trial but in a placebo (not receiving the actual drug used in the trial).

“Nausea was the most common gastrointestinal event, occurring primarily during the dose-escalation period,” said the researchers.