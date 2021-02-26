Obesity: Diabetes drug can be used for weight loss

Obesity

The researchers said an average weight loss of 10 to 15 per cent is recommended for overweight or obese people.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Weight loss with semaglutide stems from a reduction in energy intake owing to decreased appetite.
  • The researchers said an average weight loss of 10 to 15 per cent is recommended for overweight or obese people.
  • But, the drug has some side effects that made some of the participants drop off during the study.

A drug used by diabetes patients has been found to be effective for weight loss in obese patients.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.