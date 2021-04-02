No more dry taps as solar project supplies water

Some of the solar panels at the plant in Kaimosi, Vihiga County.

Photo credit: Isaiah Esipisu | Nation Media Group

By  Isaiah Esipisu

What you need to know:

  • So far, residents of Kaimosi are enjoying fresh clean water supplied by the hybrid solar-powered system.
  • A Garissa solar plant remains the biggest not just in Kenya, but in the East and Central African region.
  • In Africa, Morocco has the largest solar plant.

At the Lunyerere water supply plant along the Kakamega-Kisumu Highway in the heart of Vihiga County, sprawling solar panels on a vast piece of land on a sloppy hill provide a magnificent spectacle in the middle of a quiet but populated, leafy village.

