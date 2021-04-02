No more dry taps as solar project supplies water

At the Lunyerere water supply plant along the Kakamega-Kisumu Highway in the heart of Vihiga County, sprawling solar panels on a vast piece of land on a sloppy hill provide a magnificent spectacle in the middle of a quiet but populated, leafy village.

So far, residents of Kaimosi are enjoying fresh clean water supplied by the hybrid solar-powered system. “My father installed piped water in our home in 1993. But within a year, the taps dried up and that has been the situation for the past 28 years,” said Ephraim Mmbaya from Bumavi village in Hamisi Sub-County.

According to his wife Jackline Igadwa, the arrival of water to their taps has saved her from a one-kilometre daily trek to fetch water from Golgoli water stream. “This is a huge blessing and a relief for many households in this village,” said Igadwa, who teaches at Bumira Primary School in Kaimosi.

At the moment, hundreds of households, schools, health centres and other institutions around Kaimosi are already accessing the tap water piped from the Kaimosi plant.

“Embracing climate friendly and sustainable techniques is the new direction we are taking as Vihiga County, with support from the national government,” said Andrew Otom, the Vihiga County Director of Water. “We have been paying electricity bills of more than Sh3.5 million every month just to supply water across the county, and that is what we are trying to stop.”

Health scientists have often said clean, fresh and safe water helps the human body get rid of different types of toxins.

Through a plan between the governments of Kenya and Belgium, three solar systems have already been installed to power Maseno, Mbale and Kaimosi water supplies, which are the main sources of piped water in Vihiga.

Paris deal

Dr Wilbur Ottichilo, the Vihiga governor said: “Apart of cutting down on electricity costs, we are also trying to move toward a low-carbon economy, which is in line with the Paris Agreement,” said the governor, who a few years ago as MP moved a motion to enact the Climate Change Bill, and has participated in several global climate negotiations.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. “We are in the final stages of installing the Maseno and Mbale water supplies,” said Otom. “In fact, it is just a matter of weeks before we hopefully invite the Head of State to officially launch the three solar-powered projects,” he said, noting that upgrading of the three plants is going to benefit 26,000 households across the county.

Grid electricity in Kenya is predominantly sourced from hydro and the climate-burdening fossil fuels, also known as thermal sources. Fossil fuels produce carbon, a greenhouse gas that increases the earth temperatures whenever in contact with rays from the sun, thereby causing global warming which is responsible for climate change.

Hydro sources of electricity are clean and climate friendly, but depend on flow of water in rivers. Due the unpredictable rainfall patterns many times occasioned by the changing climate, rivers often fail to yield sufficient volumes to run the energy generating turbines. In the same vein, millions of farmers are now turning to surface water for irrigation due to scarce rainfall, and that has a direct impact on water volumes that are supposed to generate electricity.

“We need to see many more projects of this nature, which reduce the emission of carbon into the atmosphere and promote community-based adaptation to climate change,” said Dr Mithika Mwenda, a globally renowned climate change activist.

Morocco plant

He said Kenya is positioned on the equator line and therefore the country has sufficient sunlight all year round.