No more births in the dark as clinics get solar power

Ndilidau Dispensary

Jacinta Malemba shows off the solar power connection at Ndilidau Dispensary in Taita Taveta County.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

When Jacinta Malemba, a clinical officer in charge of Ndilidau Dispensary in Taita Taveta County was executing her duties sometime last year, the night sky had almost no illumination.

