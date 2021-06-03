No amount of alcohol is safe for the brain, finds study

Drinking any amount of alcohol will affect the health of your brain, a study has shown.

Researchers found a positive correlation between alcohol and the reduction of the brain’s grey matter.

The grey matter is responsible for muscle control and sensory perception such as seeing and hearing, memory, emotions, speech, decision making, and self-control.

The results were obtained from brain imaging conducted in alcohol users who presented themselves for scanning.

“No safe dose of alcohol for the brain was found. Moderate consumption is associated with more widespread adverse effects on the brain than previously recognised. Individuals who binge drink or who have high blood pressure and BMI may be more susceptible. The detrimental effects of drinking appear to be greater than other modifiable factors,” said the research published in the Medical archive (medRxiv) and still in the pre-print phase (yet to be peer-reviewed).

Low-risk guidelines

The research by Oxford University scientists found that any amount of alcohol indicated a difference in the grey matter volume of up to 0.8 per cent.

“Higher consumption of alcohol was associated with a lower grey matter density. Those binging daily had a significantly lower total grey matter volume than never bingers,” explained the researchers.

“High blood pressure and body mass index steepened the negative association between alcohol and brain health.”

The type of alcohol one consumes did not make any stark difference, the effect was the same. “The association between alcohol intake and brain health was not significantly different when the weekly units were consumed as wine, beer, or spirits,” said the study.