New therapy that uses electric current to treat severe depression

A depressed man.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK
By Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • The treatment christened Stanford Accelerated Intelligent Neuromodulation therapy (SAINT) or simply Stanford neuromodulation therapy is an intensive, individualised form of transcranial magnetic stimulation.
  • The transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and requires six weeks of once-daily sessions.  

Scientists at the Stanford School of Medicine have found that a new type of magnetic brain stimulation brought rapid remission to almost 80 per cent of participants with severe depression. 

