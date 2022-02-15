New therapy that uses electric current to treat severe depression

Scientists at the Stanford School of Medicine have found that a new type of magnetic brain stimulation brought rapid remission to almost 80 per cent of participants with severe depression.

The treatment christened Stanford Accelerated Intelligent Neuromodulation therapy (SAINT) or simply Stanford neuromodulation therapy is an intensive, individualised form of transcranial magnetic stimulation, according to the researchers who further explain that in the study, remission typically occurred within days and lasted months. The only side effects were temporary fatigue and headaches.

The transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and requires six weeks of once-daily sessions.

“Only about half of patients who undergo the treatment improve, and only about a third experience remission from depression.

SAINT advances that treatment by targeting the magnetic pulses according to each patient’s neurocircuitry and providing a greater number of pulses at a faster pace,” the authors explain.

The researchers first used MRI to locate the best location to target within each participant’s dorsolateral pre-frontal cortex, which regulates executive functions such as problem solving and inhibiting unwanted responses.

“They applied the stimulation in a sub region that has the strongest relationship with the subgenual cingulate, a part of the brain that is overactive in people experiencing depression.

The transcranial magnetic stimulation strengthens the connection between the two regions, facilitating dorsolateral prefrontal cortex control of the activity in the subgenual cingulate.

The researchers also used 1,800 pulses per session instead of 600.

The larger amount has been used safely in other forms of brain stimulation for neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease.

Nolan Williams, a medical doctor and an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences while pointing out that this could be a game changer said: “It works well, it works quickly and it’s noninvasive.”

She is the senior author of the study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

The study notes that 29 people with treatment-resistant depression participated in the study and about half received SAINT, and the rest underwent a placebo procedure that mimicked the real treatment.

“After five days of treatment, 78.6 per cent of the participants in the treatment group were no longer depressed, according to several standard methods of evaluation.”

“It’s quite a dramatic effect, and it’s quite sustained,” observed Alan Schatzberg, a professor in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, who was a co-author of the study.

According to the World Health Organization , depression is a common illness worldwide with an estimated 3.8 per cent of the population affected; including 5 per cent among adults and 5.7 per cent among adults older than 60 years.