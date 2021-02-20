New technique to boost wildlife protection efforts

Amboseli National Park

Elephants at Amboseli National Park.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Leopold Obi

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The technique uses very high resolution satellite imaging and deep learning machines to monitor the wildlife.
  • The new method is able to count elephants in mixed ecosystems such as savannah grasslands and forests.
  • The technology will also make tracking of smaller wildlife species much easier.

Researchers have developed a faster technique to remotely survey elephants and other wildlife.

