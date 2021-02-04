New drugs offer hope in the race to stop antimicrobial resistance

A new class of antibiotics that is active against a wide range of bacteria has been discovered.

The new generation of antibiotics has been named dual-acting immune antibiotics.

According to Dr Farokh Dotiwala, who led the team of scientists conducting the research, the antimicrobials combine direct antibiotic killing of pan drug-resistant bacterial pathogens with a simultaneous rapid immune response for combating resistance.

“We took a double-pronged strategy to develop new molecules that can kill infections that are difficult to treat due to antibiotic resistance while enhancing the natural host immune response,” he said.

The discovery was made by infectious disease scientists from Wistar Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, US.

Dr Dotiwala observed that while current antibiotics target the essential functions of bacteria, bacteria can mutate the antibiotic’s target and as a result acquire resistance. This leads to the bacteria inactivating the drugs or pushing them out.

“This then led us to take an approach that would harness the immune system to simultaneously attack bacteria on two different fronts and make it hard for them to develop resistance,” said Dr Dotiwala.

Fake drugs

This discovery comes as a major milestone in the race to curb antimicrobial resistance across the world. Currently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared antimicrobial resistance one of the top 10 global public health threats against humanity.

WHO estimates that by 2050, antibiotic resistant infections could claim up to 10 million lives every year. In addition, these infections will slap the global economy with a cumulative $100 trillion disease bill.

In Kenya, antibiotic overuse is seen as one of the key drivers of antimicrobial resistance. According to the Health ministry, the rise of antimicrobial resistance in Kenya is an indication that many available antimicrobial regimens such as penicillin and cotrimoxazole are unlikely to be effective against common infections despite their wide usage.

In 2017, the ministry developed the ‘One Health’ Policy and National Action Plan that was aimed at reducing the threat and burden of antimicrobial resistance in the country. But the increasing rate of antibiotic resistance is further compounded by the proliferation of fake drugs in the market and their availability over the counter.

According to the Kenya Medical Research Institute, Kenya is among the countries that may suffer disproportionately from the effects of antimicrobial resistance due to restricted access to prescribed drugs when standard treatment fails. “A lack of infection control activities means that if a resistant strain is introduced into a healthcare facility, it is likely to spread easily,” it says in a report.